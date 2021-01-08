South Africa: B4SA Has Entered Covid-19 Vaccine 'Conversation'

7 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

The country's economic recovery will largely depend on the timing and effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout and the business sector is working hard to support the state's efforts, says Business for South Africa's Stavros Nicolaou.

"As of two-and-a-half weeks ago, business has entered, in a very serious way, the conversation," said Businesses for South Africa (B4SA) public health working group leader Stavros Nicolaou on the private sector's contribution to the country's Covid-19 vaccine strategy.

Nicolaou was speaking to Judge Dennis Davis days after Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced a vaccine rollout strategy that will incorporate public and private financing to secure bilateral deals with manufacturers, in addition to the supply already secured through the Covax initiative.

State expresses wish for February rollout of vaccines, will prioritise healthcare workers

On Thursday, Mkhize announced the state had reached a deal with the Serum Institute of India to supply South Africa with a million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in January 2021 and 500,000 in February, which will contribute to phase one of the vaccination strategy that targets 1.25 million healthcare workers.

"In the context of business, it will set us back on some form of economic recovery," said Nicolaou, speaking before...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Confusion Over Covid-19 Variant Testing in Namibia
'Grim Milestone' as South Africa Records Deadliest Covid-19 Day

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.