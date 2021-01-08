South Africa: B4SA Has Entered Covid-19 Vaccine 'Conversation'

analysis

The country's economic recovery will largely depend on the timing and effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout and the business sector is working hard to support the state's efforts, says Business for South Africa's Stavros Nicolaou.

"As of two-and-a-half weeks ago, business has entered, in a very serious way, the conversation," said Businesses for South Africa (B4SA) public health working group leader Stavros Nicolaou on the private sector's contribution to the country's Covid-19 vaccine strategy.

Nicolaou was speaking to Judge Dennis Davis days after Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced a vaccine rollout strategy that will incorporate public and private financing to secure bilateral deals with manufacturers, in addition to the supply already secured through the Covax initiative.

State expresses wish for February rollout of vaccines, will prioritise healthcare workers

On Thursday, Mkhize announced the state had reached a deal with the Serum Institute of India to supply South Africa with a million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in January 2021 and 500,000 in February, which will contribute to phase one of the vaccination strategy that targets 1.25 million healthcare workers.

"In the context of business, it will set us back on some form of economic recovery," said Nicolaou, speaking before...