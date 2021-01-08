Uganda: Nubian Li, Eddie Mutwe and 47 Others Charged With Possession of Ammunition

8 January 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Ruth Anderah

A total of 49 supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP) led by presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine have been arraigned before the army court in Kampala and charged with illegal possession of four rounds of ammunition.

The suspects who include Bobi Wine's head of personal bodyguards Eddy Ssebufu alias Eddie Mutwe and his singing partner Ali Bukeni alias Nubian Li on Friday appeared before the General Court Martial chaired by Lt Gen Andrew Gutti.

Journalists and the suspects' lawyers were denied access to the court premises. A source said the suspects who include William Ntegge aka Kyuma Kya Yesu, Adam Matovu, Shakira Namboozo aka Suki, William Nyanzi, aka Mboggo and John Miro denied the charges.

The prosecution states that the 49 suspects and others still at large on January 3, at Makerere Kavule Kigundu zone, were found in possession of four rounds of ammunition which is a monopoly of the Defense Forces.

Other suspects include Rachel Akiki Tusime, Saphina Nansove, Jamira Namwanje Kalyango, Hassan Ssemakula aka Abdu Soldier, Muhamad Nsubuga, Shakira Namboozo, Muzafalu Mwanga, Ismail Nyanzi Kaddu, Stanley Kafuko, Kivumbi Achile and Geoffrey Onzima.

Others are Anthony Agaba aka Bobi Young, Robert Kivumbi aka Mighty Family, Bonny Obicho, Samson Ssekiranda, Sharif Najja, Brian Ssemanda, Robert Katumba, Fatumah Namubiru, Joy Namuyimba, Monica Twashemerirwe, Oliver Lutaya, Charles Mpanga, Georffrey Mutalya, Geserwa Kyabagu, Benedicto Musisi, Baker Kalyango, Faisal Kigongo, Musa Mulimba, Nelson Ndyasiima, Alex Karamagi, Daniel Oyerwot, Hussein Mukasa, Sunday John Bosco, Isma Muganga

The suspects also include Fahad Tamale and Bashir Murusha.

They were remanded until January 19, 2021 when they will re-appear for mention of the case.

Most of the supporter were part of the 100 suspects who were on granted bail by Masaka Court where they had been charged with six counts, including inciting violence, assaulting police officers on duty, among others.

