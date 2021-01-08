Tanzania: CAF Champions League Draw - Simba Handed As Vita, Al Ahly

Tanzanian giants Simba have been drawn to face AS Vita (DRC), Al Ahly (Egypt) and El Merekh (Sudan) in a Group A of CAF Champions League.

Simba made it into the group stage after eliminating Zimbabwe's Platinum FC on a 4-1aggregate.

Another club from DRC, TP Mazembe have been placed into Group B with Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa), El Hilal (Sudan) and CR Belouizdad (Tunisia).

The Group C is composed of Wydad AC (Morocco), Horoya (Guinea), Atletico Petroleos (Angola) and Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa).

ES Tunis from Tunisia (Tunisia), Zamalek (Egypt), MC Alger (Algeria) and Teungueth FC (Senegal) have been drawn in the Group D.