Tanzania: Pseudo Police Officers Irk Home Affairs Minister

8 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By James Kamala

The ministry of home affairs has started to screw nuts against moral laxity in police department, where four officers had their jobs axed.

Mr. George Simbachawene who heads the ministry cautioned police officers who indulge into immoral acts will that they will not be pardoned any more but will face legal consequences including expulsion from their offices.

"Four police officers in Dar es Salaam special police Zone have been removed for going against code of conduct. Corruption, theft, subjugation will not be tolerated any more in police service," the minister firmly stated as he visited the zone's headquarters

He went on to uncover more plans geared to shape the country's security overseers to be including ending misconduct among the heads of police stations and posts and denying people's rights.

"Some immoral officers who heads police stations do barbaric acts of withhold people on baseless accounts and demand bribes before setting then free. Their days are numbered,"

On the other hand, the Minister revealed that criminal acts including armed robbery in Dar es Salaam Region have decreased significantly due to a good job done by police.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Confusion Over Covid-19 Variant Testing in Namibia
'Grim Milestone' as South Africa Records Deadliest Covid-19 Day

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.