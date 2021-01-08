Tanzania: Pseudo Police Officers Irk Home Affairs Minister

The ministry of home affairs has started to screw nuts against moral laxity in police department, where four officers had their jobs axed.

Mr. George Simbachawene who heads the ministry cautioned police officers who indulge into immoral acts will that they will not be pardoned any more but will face legal consequences including expulsion from their offices.

"Four police officers in Dar es Salaam special police Zone have been removed for going against code of conduct. Corruption, theft, subjugation will not be tolerated any more in police service," the minister firmly stated as he visited the zone's headquarters

He went on to uncover more plans geared to shape the country's security overseers to be including ending misconduct among the heads of police stations and posts and denying people's rights.

"Some immoral officers who heads police stations do barbaric acts of withhold people on baseless accounts and demand bribes before setting then free. Their days are numbered,"

On the other hand, the Minister revealed that criminal acts including armed robbery in Dar es Salaam Region have decreased significantly due to a good job done by police.