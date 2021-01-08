Botswana Appreciates China Support

7 January 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Taboka Ngwako

Gaborone — International affairs and cooperation minister, Dr Lemogang Kwape, has praised China for supporting developing countries' agenda within the United Nations system.

He said this was a clear demonstration that China was a committed and formidable member of the international community.

Speaking during a bilateral meeting with China's state councillor and minister of foreign affairs, Mr Wang Yi, in Gaborone today, Dr Kwape said the time had arrived to institute critical reforms within the United Nations system and in particular, the Security Council to make it more representative and effective in dealing with emerging global issues.

Dr Kwape further said Botswana, like China, was committed to ensuring an effective multilateral system that supported attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals.

He said though the meeting was held under adverse circumstances, it demonstrated the commitment the two countries had in advancing bilateral cooperation.

Dr Kwape also highlighted that over the past 46 years, the two countries had consistently built a strong friendship based on the principles of mutual respect, interest and benefit and moreover, shared a vision to promote collaborative partnerships that advanced social and economic development.

He cited areas such as development of human capital, development of infrastructure such as school and roads and health services as assistance that the country had benefitted from cooperation with China.

"Furthermore, Botswana values China as a long term strategic partner and stands ready to explore opportunities for deeper economic cooperation particularly through direct investment from China as well as market opportunities for the country for beef and tourism," he said.

Dr Kwape also expressed gratitude to China for its cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the visit gave the country a unique opportunity to personally express appreciation for the generous material and technical assistance rendered by China to Batswana in the fight against COVID-19.

For his part, Mr Wang thanked Botswana for the warm reception and consistency that he was afforded since his arrival.

He said his visit was significant since it coincided with the 46th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Botswana.

Moreover, Mr Wang said his country was committed to supporting the African Union Agenda 2063 and would remain a strong ally of Botswana.

