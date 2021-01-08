Gambia: Covid-19 - Gambia Registers 21 New Cases, Senegal Imposes Curfew

8 January 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Cherno Omar Bobb

The Gambia has registered 21 new positive coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to 3,833. This is the highest single-day number of cases recorded in over five weeks, while rising number of cases forced Senegal to impose curfew.

The Gambia latest covid-19 news came the 239 national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020.

The country's Ministry of Health said no new COVID-19 death was recorded.

It also said that 20 high-risk contacts [of recently confirmed cases] have been identified and their follow-up began in earnest.

No new patients got discharged and no people were newly taken into hotel quarantine.

The country currently has no people in hotel quarantine, 31 active cases and a crude case-fatality ratio of 3.3%.

Meanwhile, following the introduction of the curfew in Senegal's two main cities of Dakar and Thies, youth on Wednesday were seen burning tyres, smashing cars in defiance to government's position, saying "saying no curfew."

The curfew starts from 9 p.m. and ends at 5 a.m. for 12 days.

In case of any extension, President Macky Sall must get approval of the National Assembly.

The Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 220 positive cases, bringing its total number of cases to 20, 376. The country recorded 17,885 recoveries, 433 deaths while 2,052 are under treatment.

