Angola: Futsal - National Team Prepare for World Cup

Luanda — The National Futsal Team will carry out a training programme, starting on the 29th of this month, in the southern province of Huíla, with a view to participating in the World Championship, in September, in Lithuania.

Climatic conditions, which in June and July are similar to those registered in the event's venue, as well as the good condition of the infrastructures contributed to the choice of the location for the preparation stage.

The selection of Huila Province was announced last Thursday to ANGOP, in Lubango City, by the vice-president of the Angolan Futsal Federation (FAFUSA), Abreu Neto, as part of the two-day visit to assess the conditions of the pavilions.

He stated that the pre-team wouldl be called up on Friday (Jan 8), in Luanda, by the national coach Rui Sampaio, substituting Benvindo Inácio, who led Angola in the qualifying phase to the world event.

The FAFUSA delegation was received in audience by the acting governor, Maria João Chipalavela, and held a meeting with this sport's leaders.

Angola made its debut at the 1997 World Cup in Mexico, an event organized by AMF (Asociación Mundial de Futsal), the body that tutored futsal in the world, before the sport joined the International Football Federation in 2005.

