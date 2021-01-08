Angola: Futsal - National Team Prepare for World Cup

8 January 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The National Futsal Team will carry out a training programme, starting on the 29th of this month, in the southern province of Huíla, with a view to participating in the World Championship, in September, in Lithuania.

Climatic conditions, which in June and July are similar to those registered in the event's venue, as well as the good condition of the infrastructures contributed to the choice of the location for the preparation stage.

The selection of Huila Province was announced last Thursday to ANGOP, in Lubango City, by the vice-president of the Angolan Futsal Federation (FAFUSA), Abreu Neto, as part of the two-day visit to assess the conditions of the pavilions.

He stated that the pre-team wouldl be called up on Friday (Jan 8), in Luanda, by the national coach Rui Sampaio, substituting Benvindo Inácio, who led Angola in the qualifying phase to the world event.

The FAFUSA delegation was received in audience by the acting governor, Maria João Chipalavela, and held a meeting with this sport's leaders.

Angola made its debut at the 1997 World Cup in Mexico, an event organized by AMF (Asociación Mundial de Futsal), the body that tutored futsal in the world, before the sport joined the International Football Federation in 2005.

Climatic conditions, which in June and July are similar to those registered in the event's venue, as well as the good condition of the infrastructures contributed to the choice of the location for the preparation stage.

The selection of Huila Province was announced last Thursday to ANGOP, in Lubango City, by the vice-president of the Angolan Futsal Federation (FAFUSA), Abreu Neto, as part of the two-day visit to assess the conditions of the pavilions.

He stated that the pre-team wouldl be called up on Friday (Jan 8), in Luanda, by the national coach Rui Sampaio, substituting Benvindo Inácio, who led Angola in the qualifying phase to the world event.

The FAFUSA delegation was received in audience by the acting governor, Maria João Chipalavela, and held a meeting with this sport's leaders.

Angola made its debut at the 1997 World Cup in Mexico, an event organized by AMF (Asociación Mundial de Futsal), the body that tutored futsal in the world, before the sport joined the International Football Federation in 2005.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Confusion Over Covid-19 Variant Testing in Namibia
'Grim Milestone' as South Africa Records Deadliest Covid-19 Day

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.