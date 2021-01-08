Angola: Covid-19 - Last 24 Hours With 478 Recoveries

Luanda — The Angolan Health Authorities registered the recovery of 478 patients from Covid-19, 110 new infections and zero deaths in the last 24 hours.

The recovered patients are distributed in five different provinces, namely, Luanda (367), Zaire (90), Cunene (16), Huambo (3) and Bié (2).

According to the newsletter of the daily update of the Multi-Sector Commission for the Prevention and Combat of Covid-19,which reached ANGOP last Thursday, in the last 24 hours, the analysis laboratories registered 110 new cases by SARS Cov-2, with ages varying from one to 68 years and no deaths.

Of the 110 new cases, the note explains, were registered in Luanda (46), Cuanza Sul (24), Bié (21), Huambo (5), Zaire, (2), the provinces of Uíge, Benguela and Moxico with (3) cases each. Huíla, Namibe and Cabinda, with a positive case, respectively, with ages between 1 to 81 years.

The document shows that, in this period, the labs processed 2,111 samples of RT-PCR, the accumulative indicates for 319 096 with 5.6% of a positive rate.

So far, Angola presents the following epidemiological picture:

17, 974 infections, 11 955 recovered, 413 deaths and 5,422 active people.

Of the diseased patients, 2 are in critical condition, 9 serious, 76 moderate, 97 mild and 5 422 asymptomatic.

The health authorities are still strictly following 410 people in institutional quarantine and 3 911 citizens under surveillance.

