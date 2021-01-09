Nigeria: Kaduna Health Commissioner Tests Positive for Covid-19

8 January 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mohammed I. Yaba, Kaduna

Kaduna State Commissioner for health, Amina Mohammed-Baloni has tested positive for COVID-19.

The commissioner disclosed this on her Twitter handle on Friday, saying she has since gone into isolation.

According to her, following notification that she had tested positive for COVID-19, she has proceeded into isolation for the necessary treatment,"

"I look forward to a quick and complete recovery from this infection. I appeal to everyone to observe the simple public health measures and COVID-19 prevention protocols such as the use of facemasks in public; frequent washing of hands with soap and running water or use of sanitizers; and avoiding large gatherings or crowded places," she said.

Daily Trust gathered that Kaduna State has over 5,000 COVID-19 positive cases making it the third in the country according to latest report by Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The state governor Nasir El-rufai has since closed down schools, night clubs and other night clubs in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

