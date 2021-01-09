Zimbabwe: Kambani's Burial Today

FORMER CAPS United and Arcadia United star midfielder Anthony Kambani will be laid to rest this afternoon at Warren Hills Cemetery in Harare.

The 57-year-old former midfielder passed away at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital on Wednesday night after a short illness.

Kambani's brother, Peter, said yesterday the former midfield dynamo will be buried today.

"Currently we are running around to collect the body from the mortuary and we will hold a church service at Nyaradzo Funeral parlour in the afternoon (yesterday). Burial is likely to be held tomorrow afternoon (today) at Warren Hills Cemetery," Peter said.

Kambani grew up in Mbare.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters, Candice and Denise, who are all based in the United Kingdom.

He made his name at Arcadia United and CAPS United between the 1980s and early 1990.

Before joining CAPS United, Kambani first made a name for himself when he joined Arcadia United, who were at one stage rechristened Karls United, from Division One side ProNutro in the early 1980s.

At Arcadia United he rubbed shoulders with talented players such as Danny Jambo, Mike "Mabhurugwa" Abrahams, Joey Antipas, Bethal Salis, Nat Bismarck, Reg Payne, Charlie Nyagowa, Gift "Shaft" Makoni, Givemore Nyahuma, Charlie Jones, Ernest Katanda, Majid Dhana, Mike Mhlanga, Carlos Max, David Zulu and Max de Souza.

Kambani's greatest moment at Arcadia United was when he helped them to win the Chibuku Trophy on June 23, 1983 when they beat Gweru United 3-2 in the final at Rufaro.

In that match Arcadia, who were under the guidance of the legendary coach Mick Poole, and they found the target through Nyahuma, Jambo and Salis while Thomas Chipembere and Richard Manda replied for Fweru United.

After spending a few seasons at Arcadia United, Kambani was later lured by CAPS United where he was part of the Golden Generation that had the likes of Brenna "BaGari" Msiska, Carlos Max, the late Joel "Jubilee" Shambo, Shacky "Mr Goals" Tauro (late), Friday "Breakdown" Phiri (late), James Bvumbi, Clever Muzuva and Tobias Sibanda (late).

As the highest recognition in his career, Kambani represented the Zimbabwe national 5-a-side football team at the 1989 FIFA Futsal World Championship held in the Netherlands.

Zimbabwe faced the United States, Italy and Australia but failed at the first hurdle in this inaugural edition of the tournament.

He scored Zimbabwe's opening goal at the tournament in the 1-5 defeat to Italy. Other members of the squad included Brenna Msiska, Peter Nkomo, David Mwanza, Clayton Munemo, Garikai Zuze, Masimba Dinyero, Ronnie Jowa, Joseph Machingura, Henry Chari, Benjamin Zulu, Danny Kamuchira and Reason Dawa.