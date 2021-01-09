Zimbabwe: 22 Covid-19 Deaths Reported in One Day

9 January 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe recorded 22 deaths and 985 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, as the pandemic continues to take a toll on the country.

Of the cases, 984 were local transmissions while one was a returnee from Zambia.

Worryingly, Harare accounted for 401 of the cases, to take the number of active cases in the capital to 3 243.

The deaths were reported by Bulawayo (5), Harare (3), Manicaland (6), Mashonaland East (3), Midlands (2) and Masvingo (3).

Yesterday, 2 746 PCR tests were done, implying a positivity rate of 36 percent.

New recoveries reported yesterday were 101.

As of yesterday, Zimbabwe had recorded 19 660 cases, 12 184 recoveries and 468 deaths.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Africans 'Astonished' at U.S. Chaos Over Trump
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's Business Mogul Aliko Dangote Still Africa's Wealthiest
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.