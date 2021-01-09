Zimbabwe: Ministry Makes Strides in Preventing HIV Transmission

Herald Reporter

Ministry of Health and Child Care has made significant strides in scaling up prevention of mother-to-child transmission of HIV with 93 percent of pregnant women now accessing services to stop mothers infecting their children before and during birth.

The Ministry's National Coordinator of Prevention of Mother to Child transmission and Paediatric HIV, Care and Treatment Dr Angellah Mushavi said the ministry has made commendable progress in reversing the course of the HIV pandemic through prevention of new HIV infections and the provision of treatment to those infected despite economic challenges being faced by the country.

Dr Mushavi said the Ministry has introduced services, a process by which medical practitioners identify high-risk pregnancies and educate women so that they experience a healthier delivery and outcome.

"At least 93percent of pregnant women are accessing these services that are essential in the prevention of the spread of the disease," she said.

Dr Mushavi however is concerned about the other 7 percent who are not seeking services from clinics, hospitals or their own doctors.

Ministry of Health has also launched a national validation committee to manage and monitor the spread of HIV to the unborn babies.

Dr Mushavi added that World Health Organisation recommends that over the course of pregnancy, all pregnant women should have at least four assessments, with at least one at 8-12 weeks, 24-26 weeks, 32 weeks and 36-38 weeks.