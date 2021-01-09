Somalia: "Am Committed to Elections Talks but Resolve the Gedo Issue First" - Madobe

The president of Jubaland state Ahmed Madobe has announced that he is committed for talks and elections to take place as soon as possible.

Speaking at the celebrations of the second anniversary of Puntland president elections victory he said the president has to fair to Jubaland state like the other states.

"I think, the main problem that caused our differences is Gedo region, we urge the government to come up with a peaceable settlement of the dispute," he said.

"We all need to see commonly agreed elections in this country."

Ahmed Madobe also called on Galmudug President Ahmed Abdi Kariye QorQori to make public the talks they are discussing with president Farmaajo.

"QorQor should make public whatever they are discussing with the president Farmaajo and the rumours circulating about the seats in Gedo,"

Farmaajo deployed federal troops in Gedo early last year following a bitter political dispute with Madobe.

The troops deployed in Gedo clashed with forces loyal to Jubaland leader several times resulting fatalities and injuries.