Tanzania: Magufuli's Requests to Xi

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has advanced three major requests to China President Xi Jinping, including asking the second largest economy in the world to cancel debts that Tanzania owes China.

The requests by Dr Magufuli were made yesterday when he held talks with the Chinese Councillor and Foreign Minister, Wang Yi when he paid an official two-day visit to Tanzania by flying directly to Chato District, Geita Region.

He left the country yesterday evening to conclude his tour of African countries. He flew to Seychelles where he will conclude his visit today.

The visit by the Chinese Foreign Minister came following a telephone conversation between President Xi and Dr Magufuli on December 15. This is the second time Mr Wang is visiting Tanzania.

He came in the country for the first time in January 2017. Speaking after an official event of signing a contract for construction of the 5th lot of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Mwanza- Isaka, Dr Magufuli said he had requested Beijing to cancel debts because China was a true friend of Tanzania.

The debts, according to the Head of State, include US dollars 15.7 million the country borrowed to construct the Tanzania and Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA).

Another debt is USD 137 million which was taken to construct houses for soldiers.

Already, he said the government has cleared about USD 164 million. He added that Tanzania was also supposed to pay another 15 million US dollars in debts, which he equally asked the Chinese President to think of cancelling it.

"Mr Wang has assured me that he will forward our request to President Xi Jinping, and I believe that he will agree because China is a rich country and is our true friend," said Dr Magufuli.

President Magufuli also sought Chinese help in construction of the three major hydropower projects.

"I have asked him to send my request to the President that they help us construct three major hydropower projects in Njombe, Lumakali and Luhuji," Dr Magufuli exposed.

Being the Union President, Dr Magufuli further asked for China's support to construct 148-kilometre highway in Zanzibar.

The president asked the minister to look into the possibility of issuing concessional loan to finance Makutupora- Isaka SGR stretch.

"Minister Wang said he has taken this requests and he will present it to President Xi Jinping," he said.

In another development, Dr Magufuli said that the visit by Mr Wang had opened yet another opportunity for Tanzanians to win the Chinese market in selling their various agricultural products. He requested China to establish trade with Tanzania which has about 60 million people.

"Tanzania is a member of the East African Community (EAC) which has a population of 165 people and Southern African Development Community (400 million people), therefore, by doing business with Tanzania, you have an access of over 500 million people," he noted.

Dr Magufuli said Tanzania will continue collaborating with China based on the fact that the two countries had a brotherly relationship for a long time.

He said that it was high time Tanzania and China put up stronger economies for best interest of the two countries.