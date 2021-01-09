Tanzania: Over 10 Billion/ - Spent On Marine Transport Facilitation

9 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Yohana Shida in Geita

THE government spent about 15.3bn/- on the construction of four modern ferries during the 2018/19 fiscal year to facilitate marine transport.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Tanzania Electrical, Mechanical and Electronics Services Agency (Temesa) Japhet Maselle noted that at least 10.1bn/- was spent on the construction of three ferries along Lake Victoria, while 5.3bn/- was spent on the construction of Nyamisati Ferry in Mafia District, Coast Region.

Mr Maselle made the remarks this week during the handover of MV CHATO Hapa Kazi Tu Ferry which was built by Songoro Marine Company at 3.1bn/-.

It has the capacity to carry 200 passengers, 100 tonnes of cargo and 10 vehicles.

It will be plying between Chato and Nkome Island and surrounding areas. He explained that completion of MV CHATO Hapa Kazi Tu made a total of four ferries plying in Lake Victoria, including MV Bugorola-Ukara Ferry in Ukerewe District, which cost about 4.2bn/- and Kayenze-Bezi Ferry in Ilemela District, which cost 2.7bn/-.

Speaking during the handover, Minister for Works and Transport, Dr Leonard Chamuriho, hailed Songoro Marine Company for the good job done.

"You deserve a pat on the back. This is in line with the fifth phase government's resolve of creating more job opportunities for Tanzanians," he said.

He appealed to Tanzania Shipping Agencies Corporation (Tasac) to ensure professional engineers were posted at all key points and train vessel owners on how to minimise lake accidents.

Geita Regional Commissioner (RC) Robert Gabriel commended President John Magufuli for his bold action to improve basic social services, including health, education and transport.

He explained that MV CHATO would facilitate people's development and transportation of goods on Lake Victoria and contribute to the region's economy.

Chairman for Kibeke Village in Chato District Sophia George thanked the government, adding that MV CHATO would save the lives of pregnant women and children who sought medical services in Chato Town.

Read the original article on Daily News.

