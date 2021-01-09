Nigeria: We'll End Boko Haram Insurgency This Year - FG

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday declared a timeline to round off the over one-decade war against Boko Haram terrorists in the Northeast and banditry in the North-West zone.

The president who spoke during the Juma'at Prayer for the 2021-Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration at the National Mosque, also assured, "this is a year of action and we will finish what we are doing".

President Buhari, who was represented by the minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Magashi Salihi, (rtd) said the counter insurgency war will be finished this year, 2021.

He called for prayers for the Armed Forces of Nigeria to enable them end what they are doing.

"What is happening in this country will soon be over. This year, we will finish what we are doing, pray for us that we succeed," he said.

He added the nation will continue to remember the heroic duties of members of the Armed Forces and will continue to pray for the repose of the souls of those that paid the supreme price defending the integrity of the nation.

The president also assured the welfare and comfort of the families of the fallen heroes, as well as those who are still alive will continue to get the priority of the government.

In his remarks, the Chief Imam of the National Mosque, Dr. Mohammed Kabiru Adams, prayed for the repose of the souls of the fallen heroes.

He also prayed for an end to insurgency, banditry and other social vices plaguing the country.