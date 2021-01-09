Nigeria: Govs Push for Local Production of Covid-19 Vaccine

9 January 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

Want imams, bishops, others to lead enlightenment campaigns

Governors of the 36 states of the federation have stressed the need to consider local manufacturing of a COVID-19 vaccine despite the current arrangement with global partners on its availability.

The chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, said this yesterday after a meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Fielding questions from State House reporters, Fayemi said the meeting with President Buhari was to review a number of issues that were of interest to him and his fellow governors, particularly security, economy, vaccine's management and the general outlook for 2021.

He said the president had agreed to inform the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 to use other influencers such as chief imams, bishops, top musicians and sports personalities, among others, to persuade citizens on the reality of the pandemic and the safety of vaccines to be administered.

He added that the governors would also like to demonstrate the effectiveness of the vaccines to the citizenry.

Asked whether the governors would also take the vaccines on live television, he said: "Absolutely. We too will like to demonstrate to our citizens that we believe the vaccines would work".

Also speaking on security, the governor said that this year, President Buhari was determined to ensure a rapid reduction of attacks by bandits, kidnappers and other criminals in the country.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Africans 'Astonished' at U.S. Chaos Over Trump
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's Business Mogul Aliko Dangote Still Africa's Wealthiest
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.