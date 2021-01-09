Nigeria: National Electricity Grid Hits 5,584mw

9 January 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Simon Echewofun Sunday

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced the successful transmission of another all-time peak generation of 5,584.40 megawatts (MW), 24 hours after the national grid attained a previous record.

In a statement yesterday by the general manager, Public Affairs of the TCN, Ndidi Mbah, it was disclosed that the latest peak of electricity was attained on Thursday night by 9:15pm and is 31.60MW higher than the peak of 5,552.80MW recorded on Wednesday night by 8:15pm.

The TCN stated that the management assured that it would continue to work hard to ensure efficient transmission of power generated on the country's electricity grid.

The company noted that the new electricity peak was an indication of the gradual but consistent growth in the capability of the power sector under the present administration. It added that the transmission network had reached 8,100MW capacity to evacuate more power for supply to Nigerians.

Daily Trust Saturday reports that the national grid saw four all-time peak generation and transmission last year, being the highest so far.

The first record of 5,377.80MW occurred on August 1, 2020 and rose to 5,420.30MW on August 18. The third all-time peak power generation of 5,459.50MW was recorded on October 28, while the last for the year was 5,520MW, recorded on October 30, 2020.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Africans 'Astonished' at U.S. Chaos Over Trump
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's Business Mogul Aliko Dangote Still Africa's Wealthiest
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.