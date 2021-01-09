Nigeria: National Electricity Grid Hits 5,584mw

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced the successful transmission of another all-time peak generation of 5,584.40 megawatts (MW), 24 hours after the national grid attained a previous record.

In a statement yesterday by the general manager, Public Affairs of the TCN, Ndidi Mbah, it was disclosed that the latest peak of electricity was attained on Thursday night by 9:15pm and is 31.60MW higher than the peak of 5,552.80MW recorded on Wednesday night by 8:15pm.

The TCN stated that the management assured that it would continue to work hard to ensure efficient transmission of power generated on the country's electricity grid.

The company noted that the new electricity peak was an indication of the gradual but consistent growth in the capability of the power sector under the present administration. It added that the transmission network had reached 8,100MW capacity to evacuate more power for supply to Nigerians.

Daily Trust Saturday reports that the national grid saw four all-time peak generation and transmission last year, being the highest so far.

The first record of 5,377.80MW occurred on August 1, 2020 and rose to 5,420.30MW on August 18. The third all-time peak power generation of 5,459.50MW was recorded on October 28, while the last for the year was 5,520MW, recorded on October 30, 2020.