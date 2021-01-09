Zimbabwe: FC Platinum Handed Tough Draw in Confederations Cup

ZIMBABWE champions FC Platinum have been drawn against Senegalese side ASC Diaraf in the playoff round of the CAF Confederation Cup after the competition's draw conducted at the CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt Friday.

The Norman Mapeza-coached side were demoted from the prestigious Champions League after falling 1-4 on aggregate to Tanzanian giants Simba SC under controversial circumstances.

Meanwhile, their opponents ASC Diaraf crashed out of the Champions League on away goals rule.

The Senegalese outfit won 2-1 away against San Pedro from Ivory Coast having lost 1-0 at home in the reverse fixture.

FC Platinum will host the Senegalese in Harare on February 14 with the reverse fixture scheduled in the West African nation a week later.

The Zvishavane-side will be hoping for better fortunes in the less glamorous CAF Confederation Cup following their acrimonious exit from the continent's biggest club competition.

FC Platinum were not happy after they were told moments before kick-off that five of their key players had tested positive for Covid-19 and had to be dropped from the line-up.

The Zimbabweans, who carried a 1-0 advantage from the first leg played at the National Sports Stadium two weeks ago, went on to lose the match 0-4 and crashed out of the competition.

FC Platinum were without first choice goalkeeper and skipper Petros Mhari, Lawrence Mhlanga, Silas Songani, Ransome Pavari and Congolese forward Eli Ilunga.

The platinum miners, who have since lodged an official complaint with CAF, were not happy that the hosts held on to the results of the Covid-19 tests that were conducted on Monday until Wednesday afternoon.

However, it later emerged that five players had indeed tested positive for Covid-19 following tests done after the match in addition to another player Kelvin Mangiza.

The six players and three officials did not leave Tanzania with the rest of the FC Platinum squad on Friday with the Zimbabwean Embassy in the East African country making arrangements for their stay in the country until their recovery.

Confederation Cup draw in full:

Enyimba (Nigeria) vs Bloemfontein Celtic (South Africa) or Rivers United (Nigeria)

Primeiro de Agosta (Angola) vs Namungo FC (Tanzania)

FC Platinum (Zimbabwe) vs ASC Jaraaf (Senegal)

SC Sfaxien (Tunisia) vs AS Kigali (Rwanda)

Raja Casablanca (Morocco) vs US Monastir (Tunisia)

Nkana FC (Zambia) vs TAS Casablanca (Morocco)

Gor Mahia (Kenya) vs Napsa Stars (Zambia)

AS Bouenguidi (Gabon) vs Salitas (Burkina Faso)

Asante Kotoko (Ghana) vs ES Setif (Algeria)

Young Buffaloes (eSwatini) vs Etoile du Sahel (Tunsia)

SONIDEP (Niger) vs Coton Sport (Cameroon)

Al Ahli (Libya) vs DC Motembe (DR Congo)

Stade Malien (Mali) vs JS Kabyile (Algeria)

RC Abidjan (Ivory Coast) vs Pyramids FC (Egypt)

Jwaneng Galaxy (Botswane) vs Orlando Pirates (South Africa)