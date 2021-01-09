Zimbabwe: FC Platinum Handed Tough Draw in Confederations Cup

9 January 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE champions FC Platinum have been drawn against Senegalese side ASC Diaraf in the playoff round of the CAF Confederation Cup after the competition's draw conducted at the CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt Friday.

The Norman Mapeza-coached side were demoted from the prestigious Champions League after falling 1-4 on aggregate to Tanzanian giants Simba SC under controversial circumstances.

Meanwhile, their opponents ASC Diaraf crashed out of the Champions League on away goals rule.

The Senegalese outfit won 2-1 away against San Pedro from Ivory Coast having lost 1-0 at home in the reverse fixture.

FC Platinum will host the Senegalese in Harare on February 14 with the reverse fixture scheduled in the West African nation a week later.

The Zvishavane-side will be hoping for better fortunes in the less glamorous CAF Confederation Cup following their acrimonious exit from the continent's biggest club competition.

FC Platinum were not happy after they were told moments before kick-off that five of their key players had tested positive for Covid-19 and had to be dropped from the line-up.

The Zimbabweans, who carried a 1-0 advantage from the first leg played at the National Sports Stadium two weeks ago, went on to lose the match 0-4 and crashed out of the competition.

FC Platinum were without first choice goalkeeper and skipper Petros Mhari, Lawrence Mhlanga, Silas Songani, Ransome Pavari and Congolese forward Eli Ilunga.

The platinum miners, who have since lodged an official complaint with CAF, were not happy that the hosts held on to the results of the Covid-19 tests that were conducted on Monday until Wednesday afternoon.

However, it later emerged that five players had indeed tested positive for Covid-19 following tests done after the match in addition to another player Kelvin Mangiza.

The six players and three officials did not leave Tanzania with the rest of the FC Platinum squad on Friday with the Zimbabwean Embassy in the East African country making arrangements for their stay in the country until their recovery.

Confederation Cup draw in full:

Enyimba (Nigeria) vs Bloemfontein Celtic (South Africa) or Rivers United (Nigeria)

Primeiro de Agosta (Angola) vs Namungo FC (Tanzania)

FC Platinum (Zimbabwe) vs ASC Jaraaf (Senegal)

SC Sfaxien (Tunisia) vs AS Kigali (Rwanda)

Raja Casablanca (Morocco) vs US Monastir (Tunisia)

Nkana FC (Zambia) vs TAS Casablanca (Morocco)

Gor Mahia (Kenya) vs Napsa Stars (Zambia)

AS Bouenguidi (Gabon) vs Salitas (Burkina Faso)

Asante Kotoko (Ghana) vs ES Setif (Algeria)

Young Buffaloes (eSwatini) vs Etoile du Sahel (Tunsia)

SONIDEP (Niger) vs Coton Sport (Cameroon)

Al Ahli (Libya) vs DC Motembe (DR Congo)

Stade Malien (Mali) vs JS Kabyile (Algeria)

RC Abidjan (Ivory Coast) vs Pyramids FC (Egypt)

Jwaneng Galaxy (Botswane) vs Orlando Pirates (South Africa)

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Africans 'Astonished' at U.S. Chaos Over Trump
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's Business Mogul Aliko Dangote Still Africa's Wealthiest
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.