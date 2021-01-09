Zimbabwe: Jail Nightmare for Chin'ono As Journalist Remanded in Custody

9 January 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Staff Reporter

JOURNALIST Hopewell Chin'ono has been remanded in custody.

This follows his arrest on Friday and subsequent court appearance this Saturday charged with communicating falsehoods in a matter involving the violent smashing of a commuter omnibus transport window whose glass fragments injured a baby who was among Bindura bound passengers earlier in the week.

Initial reports linked the incident to the instant death of the infant, something that police later dismissed as untrue.

Chin'ono will be back in court on 11 January.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Africans 'Astonished' at U.S. Chaos Over Trump
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's Business Mogul Aliko Dangote Still Africa's Wealthiest
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.