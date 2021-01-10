Tanzania: Tpsf Urged to Participate in Fight Against Aids

10 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dativa Minja

AIDS Trust Fund (ATF) has called for increased participation of members of the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) in the fight against HIV/Aids.

ATF Chairperson of the Board of Trustees Caroline Madundo urged TPSF to participate in the fight during the winding up of a stakeholders' meeting in Dar es Salaam recently.

She urged TPSF to prepare a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that would boost cooperation between Tanzania Commission for Aids (Tacaids), ATF and TPSF.

It is expected that the MoU would motivate the private sector to contribute to ATF.

TPSF Director of Community Services and Capacity Building Department Zachy Mbenna said TPSF had accepted the request and would start making efforts to improve efficiency among those institutions.

He said TPSF found it a good idea and promised to submit recommendations to board members for consideration.

"Engaging our members in the fight against the HIV/Aids is a good thing. So, we will take the matter to our board which will work on it. We will bring you a draft of MoU to review it and make some improvements," Mr Mbenna said.

Meanwhile, one of the members of the private sector from Tanga, Ms Devotha Cassian, said contributing to ATF should be part of the basic requirements when investors and private companies wanted to implement major projects in the country such as Tanzania Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), Julius Nyerere Hydropower Station (JNHPP), road construction, airports and bridges.

She advised TPSF to encourage more investors to invest in pharmaceutical industries and anti-HIV reagents and treat infectious diseases such as TB.

She said the presence of many pharmaceutical factories would facilitate access to medicines and save money spent on imports of such drugs from abroad.

"The presence of many pharmaceutical factories will increase access to medicines and thus save the country's money to buy such drugs outside the country. TPSF should take initiatives to promote ATF and encourage more investors to invest in pharmaceutical industries," said Ms Cassian

Tacaids Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jumanne Issango agreed support from the private sector.

He, however, appealed for participation and financial support from the private sector.

Tanzania Women CEOs Roundtable founder and CEO Emma Kawawa said TPSF should use its various platforms such as the annual general meeting to promote ATF and encourage stakeholders to contribute to it.

