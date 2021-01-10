Tanzania: Hersi - Yanga Head to Snatch High Value Player

10 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

YOUNG Africans have confirmed that they are in the final stages to sign a prolific player during the ongoing mini transfer window before its climax on January 15th this year.

It has rather been a quiet transfer window with decimal activities on the market especially with the three big teams in the league Simba, Yanga and Azam which usually splash a lot when recruitment doors are open.

Instead, more players have been released to join other teams on loan transfer deals by the top teams to the mid and lower table teams which desperately need to beef up their squads as the season head to the finishing line.

However, speaking from Zanzibar recently, GSM's Director of Investment Hersi Said narrated that the concerned player will soon be paraded and cleared to join the Jangwani Street based club.

"We are in the final procedures to sign a new player and soon, he will be unveiled to the public. At the moment, I cannot disclose more details about him because we want to make it a big surprise," he said.

He then declined to comment on rumours that Yanga's Angolan import midfielder Carlinho Fernandes 'Carlinhos' deliberately forced his way out of the team's camp in Zanzibar to return back to Dar es Salaam.

"I cannot say much on that because only the coach can elaborate on what really happened. For me, I know nothing on that subject," said him.

However, according to the club's Information Officer Hassan Bumbuli, Carlinhos who initially travelled with the team to Zanzibar for Mapinduzi Cup tournament was allowed to return in the city after picking up an injury during training sessions.

The Angolan missed a host of first round Premier League matches as a result of frequent injuries and it still remain a puzzle if he will be fit enough to take on his responsibilities in the second round of the contest.

He received a heroic reception on the day he stepped on the Tanzania soil via Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) as hundreds of Yanga fans stormed the airport premises to welcome him.

Other Yanga foreign players who also received massive welcome upon arriving in the country are the two Congo DR players Tuisila Kisinda and Mukoko Tonombe. Also, Burkina Faso import striker Yacouba Sogne had a wonderful reception at JNIA.

Yanga currently sit at the top of the league table with 44 points from 18 games as they continue to fight hard for the championship at the end of the tense marathon.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Africans 'Astonished' at U.S. Chaos Over Trump
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria's Business Mogul Aliko Dangote Still Africa's Wealthiest
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.