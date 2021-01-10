Tanzania: Hersi - Yanga Head to Snatch High Value Player

YOUNG Africans have confirmed that they are in the final stages to sign a prolific player during the ongoing mini transfer window before its climax on January 15th this year.

It has rather been a quiet transfer window with decimal activities on the market especially with the three big teams in the league Simba, Yanga and Azam which usually splash a lot when recruitment doors are open.

Instead, more players have been released to join other teams on loan transfer deals by the top teams to the mid and lower table teams which desperately need to beef up their squads as the season head to the finishing line.

However, speaking from Zanzibar recently, GSM's Director of Investment Hersi Said narrated that the concerned player will soon be paraded and cleared to join the Jangwani Street based club.

"We are in the final procedures to sign a new player and soon, he will be unveiled to the public. At the moment, I cannot disclose more details about him because we want to make it a big surprise," he said.

He then declined to comment on rumours that Yanga's Angolan import midfielder Carlinho Fernandes 'Carlinhos' deliberately forced his way out of the team's camp in Zanzibar to return back to Dar es Salaam.

"I cannot say much on that because only the coach can elaborate on what really happened. For me, I know nothing on that subject," said him.

However, according to the club's Information Officer Hassan Bumbuli, Carlinhos who initially travelled with the team to Zanzibar for Mapinduzi Cup tournament was allowed to return in the city after picking up an injury during training sessions.

The Angolan missed a host of first round Premier League matches as a result of frequent injuries and it still remain a puzzle if he will be fit enough to take on his responsibilities in the second round of the contest.

He received a heroic reception on the day he stepped on the Tanzania soil via Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) as hundreds of Yanga fans stormed the airport premises to welcome him.

Other Yanga foreign players who also received massive welcome upon arriving in the country are the two Congo DR players Tuisila Kisinda and Mukoko Tonombe. Also, Burkina Faso import striker Yacouba Sogne had a wonderful reception at JNIA.

Yanga currently sit at the top of the league table with 44 points from 18 games as they continue to fight hard for the championship at the end of the tense marathon.