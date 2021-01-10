Tanzania: CAF - 'Simba Will Breakthrough'

FOOTBALL stakeholders have reacted positively to the group A of the CAF Champions League (CAF CL) where the country's envoys Simba have been packed.

According to the available fixture, Simba will begin their CAF Champions League's group stage campaign away by visiting AS Vita in a match to be played between February 12th to 13th before hosting Egyptian giants, Al Ahly on February 23rd.

After that, the Msimbazi Street Reds will travel to Sudan to face Al Merreikh between March 5th to 6th before welcoming them at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on March 16th.

Simba will then stay put in the city to entertain DR Congo side AS Vita on either April 2nd or 3rd before travelling to Egypt to play their last game of the group stages against Al Ahly between April 9th to 10th.

However, making his assessment of the group was the former Simba player Boniface Pawasa who said chances for the flag carriers to reach into the quarterfinals are very high.

"If you can closely look into this group, two teams which are Al Ahly and AS Vita constantly make it into the group stages of the contest unlike with Al Merreikh which do not reach far frequently. "And Simba managed to enter into the quarterfinals of CAF CL in 2018 after doing well in their then category which had Al Ahly as well AS Vita hence, it is a golden chance for them to make it further," Pawasa noted.

He said: "Al Merreikh are the only new side for Simba and they are a good side too with skilled players but football has now changed such that you can get better results anywhere regardless whether you are playing at home or away."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He then urged Simba to begin homework on how they will play their away matches to pocket vital three points bearing in mind that they struggle to register victories in away fixtures.

On his part, a renowned football coach Mohamed Rishard also expressed his belief that Simba will make it big to step into the CAF CL quarterfinals.

"It is a good group because Simba have played with the same teams before and they know what to do in order to qualify into the last 8 of the competition. "Even other teams in the group are also scared of Simba since they reached this far not by favouritism but rather, they worked hard to win their matches and here they are.

"So, when we talk about how tough other teams are in this category, we should also remember that they are also scared of Simba," he said.

He added that there is no simple group as each team did well to qualify into the best 18 teams while adding that for Simba, being included with the some of the teams they played against before is an advantage to them.

Simba have since announced that their mission is to reach into the semifinals of the continent's biggest club showpiece.