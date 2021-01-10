Tanzania: Simba Target Former Al Ahly Coach

10 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sunday News Reporter

THE 47-year-old tactician Rene Weiller has emerged a clear favourite to take over Simba following the sudden exit of Sven Vandenbroeck.

Simba confirmed on Thursday they had parted ways with the Belgian tactician after he had guided them to the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

A source within the club has confirmed the 47-year-old tactician from Switzerland is likely to replace Vandenbroeck who has now signed a two-year contract with ASFAR Rabat of Morocco.

"Weiler has become the clear favourite to take over the reins at Simba," the source, who preferred anonymity, said.

"He is currently a free agent after leaving Al Ahly of Egypt and that puts him ahead of the rest of the coaches who have applied for the job."

On Friday, Vandenbroeck took to his Instagram page to reveal why he had parted ways with the champions.

"I have amicably parted with Simba to find more balance between work and my family, and for personal development," said Vandenbroeck. "I do so with a heavy heart because I became a part of Simba and Simba became a part of me.

"I thank all the players for their contributions to our success and fans for all the wonderful memories. "I especially thank president Mo and CEO Barbara Gonzalez for their professionalism and for helping me do my job. They both tried to convince me to stay until the last second.

"I will always wish Simba great success."

The Belgian came in to replace Patrick Aussems in December 2019 after the latter had failed to guide them further in the Champions League. The 1-1 home draw against UD Songo was one of the key factors that ended Aussems reign at Simba but Vandenbroeck came in and got the giants rejuvenated.

The former Zambia head coach won three titles in one year after stellar performances in the domestic competitions. He helped the Msimbazi side defend the league title for the third time in a row, won the Azam Shield Cup as well as the Community Shield Cup.

In 55 matches he oversaw, Vandenbroeck registered wins on 39 occasions, 10 draws were recorded and they got just six losses.

Vandenbroeck left Simba who are currently second to Yanga with 35 points but have three matches in hand. The champions, after dispatching FC Platinum, booked a group stage spot in the Champions League. They have travelled to Zanzibar where they are set to participate in the Mapinduzi Cup.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

