Nigeria: Gombe Governor Appoints New Media Aides

10 January 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
Also appointed was Kabir Mohammed as Director General, Gombe Media Corporation (GMC).

The <a target="_blank" href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gombe_State">Gombe State</a> Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has elevated his spokesperson, Ismaila Misilli, from Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Director-General ( Press Affairs).

The Secretary to the State Government, Ibrahim Njodi conveyed the governor's approval in a statement on Saturday.

Until his recent appointment, Mr Misilli coordinated all media and press matters for the Governor.

Similarly, the governor has approved the upgrading of the Special Assistants on Media to Senior Special Assistants and deployed them as follows:

2. Jack A. Tasha - SSA Media ( Office of the Deputy Governor)

3. Bintu Aliyu Sunmonu - SSA Media( Assigned to Office of the First Lady)

4. Sulaiman Musa Arzoo - SSA New Media.

