Nigeria: Short Service - Nigerian Army Shortlists Successful Candidates

The successful candidates are to report at the Falgore Training Area in Kano State.

The <a target="_blank" href="https://army.mil.ng/">Nigerian Army</a> has shortlisted successful candidates for its Short Service Course (SSC) 47/2021 and Direct Short Service Course (DSSC) 23/2021.

According to a notice on its website, signed by GAT Ochigbano, the Military Secretary (Army), the successful candidates are to report at the Falgore Training Area in Kano State.

While the SSC are to report on January 16, 2021, the Shortlisted DSSC Candidates are to report on February 1, 2021.

Read full requirements:

a. Writing materials including ruler and eraser.

b. 2 pairs of plain white short sleeve vests.

c. 2 pairs of navy blue shorts.

d. Canvas shoes/trainers and white socks.

e. Toiletries.

f. Set of cutleries including plates and drinking cups.

g. Beddings to include, blankets, bedspreads and pillow cases.

h. 4 copies of full size colour photographs at standing position in suit.

2. The Selection Board will involve physical, medical and academic tests. There will also be an oral interview for all candidates.

3. Candidates will be required to produce original and photocopies of the following:

a. All academic/professional certificates including degree/HND, WASC/GCE or equivalent, testimonials, NYSC Discharge or valid Exemption Certificate as applicable in a file jacket.

b. Valid birth certificate as endorsed by the National Population Commission, hospital, Local Government Council of birth or valid age declaration.

c. Valid certificate of state of origin.

d. Military Identity Card (for Service personnel).

e. Letter of recommendation by the commanding officer for military personnel.

f. Letter of sponsorship in tertiary academic institution for military personnel.

g. Printed Bank Verification Number (BVN) certificate authenticated by a bank.

h. Completed copies of the print outs from the portal including referee forms.

4. Candidates are to note that any alteration on their documents will render the documents invalid and eventually lead to disqualification.

5. Candidates will be fed and accommodated for the duration of the interview.

6. Candidates would be responsible for their transportation to and from the interview venue.

7. The use of personal/private vehicles will not be allowed throughout the duration of the interview.

8. Visitors will not be allowed throughout the duration of the interview.

9. Shortlisted SSC Candidates will report at Nigerian Army Training Area in Falgore Kano State on 16 January 2021 from 8 am. Candidates who arrive later than 9am on 17 January 2021 will be disqualified.

10. Shortlisted DSSC Candidates will report at Nigerian Army Training Area in Falgore Kano State on 1 February 2021 from 8 am. Candidates who arrive later than 9am on 2 February 2021 will be disqualified.

11. A high standard of discipline is expected from all candidates. Candidates who violate any instructions during the selection board would be disqualified.

12. List of shortlisted candidates for are available bellow

13. Direction to Falgore Nigerian Army Training Area: The Falgore Army Training Area can be accessed through 3 main approaches as follows:

a. From Kano - Kaduna. Veer off at TIGA JUNCTION straight to Falgore Training Area.

b. From Zaria - Kano. After MAKARFI, turn right at KWANAR DANGORA straight to Falgore Training Area.

c. From Jos - Kano. Veer off at UNGUWAN BAWA JUNCTION, SAMINAKA, straight to Falgore Training Area.

NOTE: The Nigerian Army shall not be liable for any injuries/death recorded in the course of the selection interview.

Download full lists here:

DSSC 26-2021 CLICK HERE

https://army.mil.ng/?page_id=3705

SSC 47/2021 CLICK HERE

https://army.mil.ng/?page_id=3708