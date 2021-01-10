Nigeria: Gunmen Attack Ebonyi Police Station, Kill Three Officers, Steal Two Rifles

10 January 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By James Eze

The police ask the public to assist with information to arrest the gunmen.

Gunmen on Friday night attacked a police station in <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/ssouth-east/426736-dissolution-of-ebonyi-state-executive-laughable-pdp-state-chair.html">Ebonyi State</a>, killing three police officers.

Two others sustained bullet wounds in the attack on Onueke Police Station in Ezza South Local Government Area of the state.

<a target="_blank" href="http://premiumtimesng.com">PREMIUM TIMES</a> learnt that the the slain officers included two male inspectors and a policewoman.

The attackers reportedly carted away two AK 47 rifles from the police station.

The police spokesperson in the state, Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident.

She said the corpses of the slain officers had been deposited in a mortuary while the two who sustained bullet wounds were receiving treatment.

Ms Odah urged the general public to provide the police with information that could lead to the arrest of the attackers.

"Yes, three policemen were killed in the attack. We don't know the identity of the attackers yet; and we are calling on the general public to provide information to the police in order to hunt down the perpetrators of this heinous crime," Ms Odah said.

The state police commissioner, Philip Maku, reportedly visited the Onueke Police Station Saturday morning to ascertain the level of havoc done by the hoodlums.

He was reported to have vowed to fish out the perpetrators.

In his reaction, the Commissioner for Internal Security in the state, Stanley Okoroemegha, said the government was saddened by the incident.

Mr Okoroemegha gave security agencies 48 hours to brief the government on how such a breach could have occurred without any intelligence to forestall it.

