Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio Pays Tribute to the Late Ambassador to the Republic of Kenya

9 January 2021
Government of Sierra Leone (Freetown)

Saint Paul's Cathedral Catholic Church Kenema, Saturday 9 January 2020 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has paid a tribute to the former Sierra Leone Ambassador to the Republic of Kenya, Peter Joseph Francis, who passed away on 28 December 2020.

He was the country's first resident High Commissioner to the Republic of Kenya and Head of the United Nations Agencies in Nairobi.

In a short homily during the funeral service, Bishop Henry Aruna of the Diocese of Kenema described his death as another sad event not only for the Catholic Church but also for the entire nation.

Bishop Aruna noted that life was uncertain, and that death would always surprise the human race, every day and everywhere, and that the life of a man is short and full of trouble.

"A death like this reminds us of how temporal life is. Life is fragile, it can be taken away from us in a blink of an eye. May our good Lord grant Peter eternal rest and forgive his sins," he concluded.

While paying tribute to the deceased Ambassador, President Bio said it was indeed difficult to talk about the late man because his death was so shocking. He referred to man as a passer-by on earth.

"My tribute will be a solace and a word of comfort to the family. Peter was a man who loved and cared for his family. His death will leave a big gap in the family," he noted.

The President also confirmed that the late man proved to be a very dedicated servant in the discharge of his duties, adding that former Ambassador Peter Francis would be forever remembered for his service to the nation.

"On behalf of the government and people of Sierra Leone, I want to say a big thanks to the family. May his soul rest in perfect peace," he concluded.

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit +23276758764/+23278394949

Read the original article on Sierra Leone Government.

Copyright © 2021 Government of Sierra Leone.

Sierra Leone Government

