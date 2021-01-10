East Africa: Top East Africa Rally Driver Shah Dies

10 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Yasinta Amos in Arusha

EAST Africa's top rally driver, Jayant Shah (78) who is also the country's leading motor sports personality has passed away in Kenyan capital city of Nairobi, reliable sources have affirmed.

Announcing the untimely death of the country's top driver, the Chairperson of Arusha Motor Sport Club (AMSC), Stephen Lohay said the late Shah was taken to Nairobi for treatment last week.

"We have just received the shocking report, therefore not in a good position to divulge much information," said Lohay adding that his club will be in a better position to speak about Jayant Shah's death, tomorrow.

Born Jayantilal Nathalal Shah, the Arusha-based ace Rally Wheels spinner, who made a track record of driving mostly Nissan Vehicles, including the company's Datsun off-shoots, debuted into motor racing with a Safari Rally event of 1978 which he participated in a Nissan 200 SX.

He debuted in Rally events in 1978 and coincidentally died aged 78. Shah was popularly known as the 'Father of 200SX' the Nissans he loved to drive.

Jayant Shah holds the Kenya National Rally Driver Championship titles of 1982, 1983 and 1984, racing in Datsun PA-10 and Nissan 240RS respectively.

He was also crowned with the 'Kenya Motor Personality of the Year 1982'.

The World Rally Championship Star, Jayant Shah who until his death, used to race in the 'A-to-Z' rally team of Arusha, also participated in other events such as the Rally of Argentina as well as the Rothmans Acropolis Rally and has been in motor rally sports for nearly 45 years.

Jayant Shah's final event was the recently held Guru Nanak Rally 2020 of last November, in which he was listed among the few drivers behind the wheels of special cars. His entry vehicle was a Porsche 911 with Co-Driver Haria Shahil and he finished in the 10th position.

In 2019 Jayant Shah became the only Tanzanian entry in the East African Classic Rally which raced across Kenya and Tanzania from the 27th of November to the 6th of December 2019.

During the East African Classic Rally event, Shah, also raced in the Porsche 911 under the navigation of Ravi Chana, but did not complete the event due to injuries.

