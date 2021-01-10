Nigeria: Ohanaézè Ndígbo - APC Congratulates Obiozor, Promises South-East Inclusive Politics

10 January 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

by Bankole

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has congratulated a former Nigerian Ambassador to the United States of America, Prof. George Obiozor on his election as President-General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanézè Ndígbo.

National Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the party, Sen. John J. Akpan Udoedehe in a statement issued Sunday night in Abuja also restated the determination of the APC to further mainstream the Southeast geopolitical zone in the workings of the party.

Part of the statement reads; "We also congratulate the outgoing Chief John Nwodo executive for its mature and patriotic leadership of Ohanézè Ndígbo.

"Going by his distinguished service to the nation, Obiozor's experience and suitability for the strategic position of President-General of Ohanaézè Ndígbo is not in doubt. The Party hereby urges Ndigbo to support Obiozor to fulfil the mandate of the organisation.

"The APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) under the leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni is determined to consolidate on the ongoing efforts to further mainstream the South-East geo-political zone in the workings of the governing APC and place the zone in its deserved political standing in the country.

"While the APC is ready to partner and works with the new leadership of Ohanézè Ndígbo towards our shared development, we are also confident that the new leadership will be a bastion for the unity and tolerance all Nigerians should imbue for the peace and progress of the nation".

