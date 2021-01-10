Nigeria: Covid-19 - Governor Ortom in Self Isolation

*Commends military for relative peace in Benue

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state is currently on self isolation after one of his close Permanent Secretaries, name withheld, and his entire family members tested positive for COVID-19.

The Deputy Governor and Chairman of Benue state COVID-19 Action Committee, Mr. Benson Abounu made the disclosure Sunday at the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Church service held at the ECWA Church Makurdi.

Mr. Abounu who represented Governor Ortom at the event admonished Benue people to ensure strict compliance to COVID-19 protocols to check the spread of the virus in the state stressing that the Governor who had not shown any symptoms of the virus would soon complete his period of isolation.

"As I speak with you, the Governor has been in isolation for about nine days and has shown no symptoms or signs of the virus. So, I'm happy to inform you that by tomorrow we should be able to certify him free and he will resume work," Abounu said.

He urged the people to take precautions against the virus stressing that the state had in the last few days lost prominent persons including a serving local government chairman.

"Presently the State has an infection rate of over 489 persons. Though we are still doing relatively well compared to other states, the only tactics to fight the virus is by keeping to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, protocols."

He commended the armed forces for their resilience in the fight against insurgency and banditry in parts of the country stressing that "Benue is currently enjoying relative peace because of the efforts made by military.

"We must commend and celebrate them because they have given their all including their lives to serve this country in the fight against insurgency, banditry and General insecurity in the country," he added.

Earlier the state Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Rev. Apjen Leva who also commenced the armed forces for their dogged fight against violent crimes lamented however that the spate of killings, banditry and kidnappings had become a threat to the unity of the country.

Rev. Leva also urged the federal government to rethink the ongoing National Identification registration exercise if it was serious about checking the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

"If we are serious about checking the spread of COVID-19 in this country that exercise should be discontinued immediately because it obviously provides that fertile ground to spread the virus across the country," he said.

