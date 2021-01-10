Malawi: Police Moves in Fast to Enforce Covid-19 Preventive Measures

10 January 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawi Police have moved in fast to enforce Covid-19 preventive measures as the country has lost 12 people in the past 24 hours due to virus pandemic.

The police swift action in cities to enforce the covid-19 preventive measures follow a directive by the presidential taskforce on Covid-19.

The law enforcers ensured that all people in public places have masks on and also that all drinking joints are closed by 8pm.

This is to ensure the public adheres to laid guidelines on coronavirus prevention measures.

The enforcement started last night.

All drinking joints should open at two o'clock in the afternoon and those that operate after 9pm risk being forcefully closed.

Minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimwendo Banda says the move is aimed at halting the current surge in Covid-19 infections.

The new Covid-19 strain is wreaking havoc across the globe.

Currently Malawi has 2067 active COVID-19 cases with 220 deaths.

