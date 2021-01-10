Tunisia: Ministry of Industry Grants 4 Permits to Search for Mineral Substances

Tunis/Tunisia — Decisions for the granting of four permits for the research of mineral substances among the 4th and 6th groups, in the governorates of Gabes and Sfax for a three-year period, were published on January 8, 2021, in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Tunisia (JORT).

These permits, granted by the Minister of Industry, Energy and Mines, are subject to the regulations of the Hydrocarbons Code, preserving the rights not legally acquired.

The 4th group includes, according to the regulations of the hydrocarbons code, solid or dissolved natural salts in massive deposits or natural brines, such as chlorides (including sea salt), bromides, iodides, borates, sulphates, nitrates and other associated salts in the same deposits.

The 6th group includes rocks with predominantly mono-mineral properties, especially for industrial applications, other than those used in civil engineering, such as kaolin, illites, smectites, attapulgite, calcite, dolomite, magnesite, silica, diatomites, quartz, and feldspars.

The first permit "Sebkhet El Hama" concerns the search for Group 4 minerals and consists of two perimeters, equivalent to 800 hectares.

The company having obtained the permit must carry out the research work programme, to which it has pledged and whose total cost is estimated at 120 thousand dinars, during the period of validity of the permit.

The 2nd permit "Bir Khanfous" located in the governorate of Gabes is related to the research of mineral substances of group 6. It is composed of two perimeters that is the equivalent of 200 hectares. The company in charge of the permit must carry out the programme of its research work whose cost amounts to 98 thousand dinars.

The 3rd "Baya" permit, also located in the governorate of Gabes, relates to the research of mineral substances of group 4. It includes two perimeters (800 hectares).

The investor is expected to carry out the programme of research estimated at 83 thousand dinars.

Regarding the 4th permit "Sebkhet Abassia", located in the governorate of Sfax, it concerns the research of mineral substances of group 4.

It is composed of 5 perimeters, i.e. 2000 hectares. The company holding the permit must carry out the programme of research work estimated at 70 thousand dinars.