Egypt: Housing Minister - Construction Works At Nac's CBD About to Be Finalized

10 January 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Housing Minister Essam el Gazzar said on Sunday 10/1/2021 that 53 floors of the Iconic Tower, Africa's tallest building with a height of about 400 meters, have been finalized and fronts of other towers are currently under construction in the Central Business District (CBD) at the New Administrative Capital.

In statements, Gazzar said investments of the CBD are estimated at $ 3 billion and are being implemented in cooperation between the Ministry of Housing's New Urban Communities Authority and the Chinese contracting giant CSCECO.

The construction of the third residential district, Capital Residence, is also underway, with 90 percent of the district finished, Gazzar noted.

Capital Residence is built on an area of 1,016 acres and includes eight neighborhoods, with a total of 24,130 housing units, the minister said.

Another district named "New Garden City", is 82 percent complete. The district includes 295 residential buildings, 105 villas, 175 townhouses, 11 towers, and 96 mixed housing buildings, he added.

Gazzar confirmed that the Cairo Capital Central Park project will cover an area of one thousand acres, making it one of the largest parks in the world.

The park will be divided into three sectors, each of them will include recreation areas, gardens, and commercial facilities, he said.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Africans 'Astonished' at U.S. Chaos Over Trump
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Nigeria's Business Mogul Aliko Dangote Still Africa's Wealthiest

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.