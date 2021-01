The official gazette published Sunday presidential decree No. 726 of 2020 to issue a memorial medal on the Golden Jubilee of the Armored Corps.

Decree No. 727 of 2020 to issue a memorial medal on the Diamond Jubilee of the Armed Forces' Supply Authority was also published in the gazette today.

Also published in the gazette was presidential decree No. 728 of 2020 to issue a memorial medal on the Golden Jubilee of the military commandos.

MENA