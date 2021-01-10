Egypt: Jordanian FM to Participate Monday in Cairo Meeting On Mideast Peace Process

10 January 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi is scheduled to participate in a quadripartite ministerial meeting on Monday in Cairo, held in the framework of the Munich Group, which includes the foreign ministers of Jordan, Egypt, Germany, France and the European Union, Petra news agency reported.

The meeting comes to complete efforts aimed to launch serious and effective negotiations to solve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of the two-state solution.

