Egypt: Environmental Body Launches Inspection Campaigns in Beheira

10 January 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Egyptian Environmental Affaires Agency (EEAA) regional office in Beheira Governorate launched a wide-scale campaign to regulate traffic and monitor factories violations.

A statement issued by the ministry on Sunday 10/1/2021 said, the campaign is co-organized with the Industrial Development Authority (IDA) to control traffic violations and regulate measures at foodstuff, plastic and foundry industrial facilities.

The campaign will also make sure how far facilities abide by environment safety, as well as stand on their commitment with the environmental standards, it added.

The EEAA office in Cairo has also conducted a qualitative monitoring for the Nile River's water in Cairo and Giza governorates as samples have been taken from the water and are now being tested, the statement said.

"All legal measure are being taking to face up to any violation," it added.

Meantime, the Ministry of Environment launched a number of campaigns in Cairo and Beheira to disseminate environmental awareness among citizens and offered 1,000 tresses to Ossim directorate, in Giza as part of the "Go Green Initiative."

