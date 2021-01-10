Egypt: PM - Political Leadership Gives Directives to Facilitate Receiving Complaints From Citizens

10 January 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli asserted on Sunday 10/1/2021 that the unified governmental complaint mechanism has created a good link between the government and the citizen, reiterating that it should be working on highest standards to respond and solve problems of citizens upon directives of the political leadership.

The prime minister's statements came during a meeting to review the annual outcome of the unified governmental complain mechanism for 2020 as it was included in a report submitted by Director of the Mechanism Tarek el Refai.

The reports said the mechanism has reported 149,000 complaints during the month of December, bringing the total number of received complaints to 1.35 million during the previous year.

Around 85 percent of the complaints have been referred to concerned bodies to settle them, Refai said, adding that directives of the premier has urged a swift response to the citizens complaints especially those pertaining to coronavirus infections after coordination with the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Housing and Ministry of Higher Education.

Refai also said citizens have opted for submitting complaints during the waves of torrential rains last year, adding that complains of irregular workers have also been a priority during the past year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

