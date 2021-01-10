Egypt, Netherlands Cooperate to Develop Minya's Beni Hassan Ancient Area

10 January 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

A delegation of the Tourism Ministry and the Dutch Institute here toured on Sunday 10/1/2021 Beni Hassan ancient area in the Upper Egyptian governorate of Minya in preparation for developing tourist services there.

In a statement, Assistant Minister Eman el Zayed said the development project includes designing and placing a number of historical markers telling information about the ancient cemetery site and existing monuments.

Signs for safety and health guidelines will be also installed in the site.

The project also includes printing leaflets about the cemetery in different languages, she said.

The project is the second stage of cooperation between the ministry and the Dutch institute.

The first stage included training a number of Egyptian archaeologists by Dutch experts and developing tourist services in museums and other archaeological sites.

The cemetery was primarily used during the Middle Kingdom, spanning the 21st to 17th centuries BCE. It includes 39 tombs, only four of them are accessible to the public.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

