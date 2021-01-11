Nigeria: Covid-19 - Lagos Police Parade 237 Residents Arrested in Nightclubs

The police chief warned club owners to strictly comply with the state government's directive.

The police in Lagos have paraded 237 people allegedly arrested in nightclubs in the state in the early hours of Saturday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Lagos police commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, led a raid of nightclubs in the state on Friday night, arresting many fun seekers.

Clubbing has been suspended in the state as Lagos joins the rest of Nigeria to check the spread of COVID-19.

The suspension of nightclubs and bars was announced about a fortnight ago by both the federal and Lagos State government as part of efforts to check the spread of COVID-19.

The suspension did not, however, deter many fun seekers from attending clubs Friday night.

Giving an update on the exercise Saturday afternoon, Mr Odumosu said clubs raided included Lounge 38, Bode Thomas Surulere, where 85 suspects were arrested and Club Victoria's in VI, where 152 suspects were arrested.

He said six other suspects were arrested for violating the federal government-imposed 12 midnight to 4 a.m. curfew in the state.

During the parade of the suspects on Saturday, Mr Odumosu said there is a high disregard for COVID-19 protocols and government laws in the state.

"Generally, it has been observed that many Lagosians have disregard for compliance with COVID-19 protocols across the state which has been so worrisome due to the consequences of such lackadaisical attitudes on our health status and the spread of the rampaging pandemic in the Lagos State.

"In continuation of the vow and commitment of the command to enforce COVID-19 orders and protocols , the command has not relented on its oars in making sure that there is total compliance with covid-19 orders with a view to reducing or halting the spread of the pandemic.

"On Friday, 8th January, 2021, during a night operation, that was coordinated and commanded by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, the Command pounced on some deviant night clubs where two hundred and thirty seven (237) violators were arrested," he said.

Mr Odumosu reiterated the commitment of the command to total enforcement of COVID-19 protocols and orders including the federal government's 12 midnight to 4 a.m. curfew, in Lagos State.

The commissioner said police officers, with the help of other security agencies, will go after and arrest any violators, no matter how highly placed, and cause them to face the full wrath of the law.

"The position of the law is clear on the protocols being put in place to halt the spread of the pandemic and safety of all Lagosians in general.

"The suspects arrested so far by the command have been charged to court and this set, arrested over night, will be arraigned with immediate effect," he said.

The police chief warned club owners to strictly comply with the state government's directive of immediate and total closure of clubs.

He said erring club owners "will not only be prosecuted but (I) may have to recommend to the State Government the stringent punishment of confiscation of the C of O of the club."

He added that it has been observed that most of the club houses were not initially built and approved to be used as club houses by the Lagos State Government.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported the closure of many clubs in Lagos, including Cubana night club, for violating COVID-19 protocols.

As Nigeria continues to battle with the second wave of COVID-19, Lagos remains the epicenter of the infection with several critical cases at isolation centres.

As of Friday, Lagos recorded 739 new cases of COVID-19 infection, almost half of the total 1,544 recorded across Nigeria.

The police emphasized its commitment to being violators of COVID-19 protocols to order.

"We wish to admonish Lagosians to observe the COVID-19 guidelines and protocols religiously as the pandemic is real, and a global reality which must be collectively tackled.

"The general public is also urged to be involved and assist the government in the ongoing advocacies to halt the spread of the pandemic in Lagos State and Nigeria at large," he said.