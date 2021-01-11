Ghana/Nigeria: WAFU B - Nigeria's Qualification On the Brink After Ghana Draw

Nigeria's Golden Eaglets yesterday failed to end their Group B campaign on a winning note after they were held 1-1 by the Black Starlets of Ghana at the ongoing 2021 West Africa Football Union, (WAFU Zone B)U-17 tournament in Lome, Togo.

It would be recalled that the Golden Eaglets on Wednesday lost their opening game against Ivory Coast by alone

goal.

The five-time world champions needed an outright win against Ghana to nurse hope of reaching the semi-final

stage of the tournament where their qualification for the Morocco U-17 Africa Cup of Nations showpiece would be determined but failed to pick the automatic ticket.

Although the team made an improvement from their match on Wednesday and created four chances against Ghana in the first half, they were able to score in the 77th minute.

The goal came through a penalty and Joseph Arumala convert- ed from the spot to hand the boys a 1-0 lead.

However the celebration did not last long as another penalty against the Eaglets enabled the Ghana Starlets to level scores seven minutes later. The result leaves the team with one point same as Ghana while Ivory Coast is dictating the pace in the three-team Group B with three points but with a game in hand.

Nigeria will now need to wait for the outcome of the last Group B match between Ivory Coast and Ghana to determine their fate in the WAFU tournament.