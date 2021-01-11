Nigeria: Troops Kill Over 50 Bandits, Recover Rustled Livestock in Zamfara - Official

10 January 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, on Saturday, eliminated no fewer than 50 bandits at Kuriya village in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara, Defence Headquarters of thee Nigerian military has said.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, John Enenche, said in a statement on Sunday that the troops also recovered 334 rustled livestock from the bandits during the encounter.

Mr Enenche, a major general, said the operation was carried out by the gallant troops with close air support by the air component.

The operation followed actionable intelligence on the activities of the bandits in the location.

He said four soldiers were wounded in the encounter.

According to him, human intelligence confirms that no fewer than 50 armed bandits were killed in the encounter.

"Equally, troops recovered 272 livestock from the bandits.

"In another development, troops deployed at Dunya village of Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina also recovered 62 livestock from bandits who fled into the bush on sighting troops on patrol.

"Currently, the gallant troops have continued to dominate the theatre of operation with aggressive patrols to deny criminals freedom of action.

"The Military High Command commends the gallant troops for the feats recorded and encourages them not rest on their oars until normalcy is restored to all troubled zones of the country," he said.

Zamfara, in Nigeria's northwest, is one of the havens of bandits, cattle rustlers and kidnappers in the country.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

