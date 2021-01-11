Nigeria: I'll Build 100 Industries in My First 100 Days As Delta Gov - Gbagi

10 January 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emma Amaize and Festus Ahon

A Delta State Governorship aspirant in the forthcoming 2023 election, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, Sunday, said he would establish 100 industries in his first 100 days in office if elected Governor.

Gbagi who stated this in Asaba during a Townhall meeting with Aniocha/ Oshimili stakeholders said Deltans should call him to question if he fails to build 100 industries in 100 days in office as Governor.

He held that he has all it takes to transform the State, insisting that he was the most qualified to Govern the State after Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, urging Deltans to choose a Governor who could take the state from one point to another.

He said he was the most qualified person to be Governor in 2023 in the present Peoples Democratic Party, PDP family in Delta, saying he has his signatures everywhere across the country and beyond, holding that the state would never remain in darkness again.

Also read: NDDC Sole Admin: Urhobo youths barricade East-West road

While vowing to contest and win the 2023 election, he said it was the turn of Delta Central to produce the next Governors. He told the people how he established 13 Federal universities, Colleges of Education, Polytechnics, Girl-Child School and Almajiri schools in about one year as a Minister.

Disclosing that he started life with N4, 800, he said he could account for every kobo he has. He warned the people against giving power to people with criminal records.

Gbagi who was accompanied by his wife promised not to develop one part of the state to the detriment of other parts. He maintained that one senatorial district could not do it alone.

Frowning at a situation where people sell their birthrights for porridge, he told the people of the role he played for the emergence of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as Governor in 2015. He said he was also supportive of Delta North doing their two terms like other senatorial districts.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Africans 'Astonished' at U.S. Chaos Over Trump
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Nigeria's Business Mogul Aliko Dangote Still Africa's Wealthiest

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.