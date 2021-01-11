Nigeria: I'll Build 100 Industries in My First 100 Days As Delta Gov - Gbagi

A Delta State Governorship aspirant in the forthcoming 2023 election, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, Sunday, said he would establish 100 industries in his first 100 days in office if elected Governor.

Gbagi who stated this in Asaba during a Townhall meeting with Aniocha/ Oshimili stakeholders said Deltans should call him to question if he fails to build 100 industries in 100 days in office as Governor.

He held that he has all it takes to transform the State, insisting that he was the most qualified to Govern the State after Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, urging Deltans to choose a Governor who could take the state from one point to another.

He said he was the most qualified person to be Governor in 2023 in the present Peoples Democratic Party, PDP family in Delta, saying he has his signatures everywhere across the country and beyond, holding that the state would never remain in darkness again.

While vowing to contest and win the 2023 election, he said it was the turn of Delta Central to produce the next Governors. He told the people how he established 13 Federal universities, Colleges of Education, Polytechnics, Girl-Child School and Almajiri schools in about one year as a Minister.

Disclosing that he started life with N4, 800, he said he could account for every kobo he has. He warned the people against giving power to people with criminal records.

Gbagi who was accompanied by his wife promised not to develop one part of the state to the detriment of other parts. He maintained that one senatorial district could not do it alone.

Frowning at a situation where people sell their birthrights for porridge, he told the people of the role he played for the emergence of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as Governor in 2015. He said he was also supportive of Delta North doing their two terms like other senatorial districts.

Vanguard News Nigeria