Nigeria: Jude Okoye Explains to DJ Cuppy Why Zlatan Blocked Her

Popular music producer and talent manager, Jude 'Engees' Okoye, may have explained to DJ Cuppy, why she was blocked by Zlatan on his social media accounts. Her inability to spell, maybe the reason, according to the elder brother of Peter and Paul Okoye.

DJ Cuppy recently made a tweet on her relationship with Zlatan. She tweeted: "10 months later and I sometimes still wonder why @Zlatan_Ibile blocked me on WhatsApp and Instagram without ever saying why; we were actually friends... AND "Gelato" was a hit!"

To which Jude Okoye gave a witty response. He replied: "You couldn't pronounce Kapaichumarimarichupaco."

In 2019, DJ Cuppy released a song featuring Zlatan Ibile. The song, 'Gelato' , was inspired by Cuppy's viral video with her father, Femi Otedola and her sister, Temi Otedola during their vacation in Italy.

The song was an instant hit when it was released in August of that year. However, things seem to have paled between Cuppy and Zlatan, for a long time now.

