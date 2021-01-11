Nigeria: Fire Guts Nigeria Immigration Service Headquarters

10 January 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abdulkareem Mojeed

NIS says the fire affected some offices but has been contained

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) on Sunday said a fire incident occurred at its headquarters located along Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport road, Abuja.

It said the fire affected some of its offices.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on the NIS official Twitter page on Sunday.

A fire incident occurred in our Service Headquarters this Morning. It affected some of our Offices.

2.The fire has been put out by our Federal Fire Station&support from other agencies around the Airport.

3.The cause of the fire is being investigated.We assure the public that the

- Nigeria Immigration Service (@nigimmigration) January 10, 2021

incident will not in any way affect the discharge of our services. @babandedemb @raufaregbesola.

- Nigeria Immigration Service (@nigimmigration) January 10, 2021

"A fire incident occurred in our Service Headquarters this Morning. It affected some of our Offices," the tweet reads.

It said the fire was contained by the Federal Fire Station with support from other agencies around the airport environment.

"The cause of the fire is being investigated.We assure the public that the incident will not in any way affect the discharge of our services," the NIS said.

Repeated calls and WhatsApp messages to Sunday James, the NIS public relations officer, for comments were not answered.

However, a senior official of the service, who requested not to be mentioned since he is not permitted to speak with journalists, confirmed the incident to this newspaper.

