Nigeria: Obiozor Emerges New Ohaneze Ndigbo President

Vanguard
George Obiozor.
10 January 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By James Eze

The Ohaneze election took place in Owerri, capital of Imo State.

A former Nigerian ambassador, George Obiozor, has been elected as the new President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation.

Mr Obiozor, a former Nigerian Ambassador to the United States, Israel and Cyprus, polled 304 votes to defeat his closest rival, Valentine Oparaocha, who polled 15 votes.

The election took place at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri, capital of Imo State.

It followed a motion by A. B. C. Nwosu, seconded by Ben Obi, dissolving the John Nwodo-led executive of the organisation.

Thereafter, Gary Igariwey, the chairman of the Electoral Committee, said the committee had adopted an open process in the form of Option A4 for the balloting to promote the transparency and credibility of the process.

However, three of the contestants - Chukwunyere Nwaebo, Goddy Uwazuruike and Uju Okoro - stepped down for Mr Obiozor before voting began.

The electoral committee had said three of the eight persons who picked the nomination form did not return the forms. They were Chidi Osuagwu, Chris Asoluka and Joe Nworgu.

That left only two contestants in the race - Mr Obiozor and Mr Oparaocha

Sam Ohuabunwa was then invited to moderate the election and voting was done on a state by state basis, starting with Abia State.

Other states that voted were Anambra, Delta, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo and Rivers.

Other voters were drawn from accredited affiliate groups and Igbo groups in the diaspora.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Africans 'Astonished' at U.S. Chaos Over Trump
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Nigeria's Business Mogul Aliko Dangote Still Africa's Wealthiest

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.