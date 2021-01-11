Nigeria Born George Nkencho, Shot Six Times, Postmortem Reveals

10 January 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

INDICATIONS have emerged that the late Nigerian born 27-year-old George Nkencho, was shot six times outside his family home in Dublin, Ireland by gardaí (Irish police) on 30th December 2020.

George was born in Nigeria but went to Ireland with his family when he was seven-years-old.

His death has led to a series of peaceful protests by the Nigerian/immigrant community in Ireland, especially in Dublin, Cork, and Navan demanding that the culprits should be brought to justice.

Information gathered from the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission, GSOC, indicated that evidence from injuries and postmortem carried out showed that six shots aimed at his central mass (torso) were fired.

There was also an indication that the GSOC probing the incident may have rounded off with the house-to-house enquires where three of the deceased siblings were expected to give statements.

According to findings, samples used for the postmortem examination may have been subjected to forensic analysis and toxicology.

Meanwhile, family sources have confirmed that since the incident, the family has been subjected of racist abuse by unidentified people.

The family sources claimed that while an abusive and racist letter was first sent on January 5, another racist letter was sent to the family and that both incidents have been reported to the Police which was probing the incident under the harassment and threatening behaviour legislation.

The immigrant community has declared a 14-day peaceful protest had expressed concern that racial profiling could have been responsible for the shooting of the deceased.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM had strongly condemned the killing of Nkencho and called for an investigation.

A statement from the Chairman, NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri- Erewa described the killing as callous and called for a thorough and fair investigation.

However, family sources said neither Dabiri- Erewa nor the Nigerian Government has contacted the family to condole with them over their loss since the incident occurred.

