Nigeria: Biafra Civil War - Obasanjo, Kukah, Others to Speak At Confab

10 January 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Saawua Terzungwe

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Rev. Matthew Kukah, and others are expected to gather this week to discuss the events surrounding the Nigerian-Biafra Civil war.

The conference titled, "Never again Conference: 51 years after the Nigerian-Biafra civil war" which would hold virtually will examine the issues and circumstances that led to the Civil War and take a position on how to unite the nation.

Addressing a virtual press conference on Sunday, the Chairman Conference Planning Committee, Prof. Pat Utomi, said prominent personalities such as the First Republic Minister, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi; Tanko Yakasai,; Mr. Peter Obi; Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed; Senator Shehu Sani; Lady Onyeka Onwenu; Amb. Godknows Igali; Alhaji Ahmed Joda, Prof Ladi Hammalai and Mrs. Charity Shekari would be part of the conference.

Utomi said the forum would initiate a roadmap for national development by dissecting the challenge of nation-building 51 years after the civil war as well as the much canvassed restructuring, marginalization, equity, fairness and justice in the country.

"The conference is also aimed to underscore the lessons of the civil war and more especially to promote nation building, forgiveness, healing, reintegration, stability, and national cohesion. We also want to use the occasion to call for national reflection and encourage bridge building among Nigeria's racial groups.

"We believe that the time has come for a robust interrogation of the causes of the Nigerian-Biafran War in order to identify the fault lines that have retarded national cohesion and growth.

"The "Never Again Conference" is the brainchild of Nzuko Umunna, a pan-Igbo socio-cultural organization with members spread across all corners of the world. This year, Nzuko Umunna is collaborating with Njenje Media to deliver the conference.

"The conference is a sequel to the highly successful 'Handshake Across the Niger' conference which celebrated the many shared but often ignored values and interests between Nigeria's racial groups as epitomised by their age-long peaceful coexistence and robust relationships," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Africans 'Astonished' at U.S. Chaos Over Trump
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Nigeria's Business Mogul Aliko Dangote Still Africa's Wealthiest

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.