Nigeria: Adoke Tests Negative of Covid, Urges Govt to Ensure Tougher Restrictions

Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke, has urged the federal government to adopt stricter measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Adoke who has now tested negative, said it is only through stricter measures that the government would be able tackle the spread of the virus.

He had travelled for his medicals on Christmas day and was preparing to return to Nigeria when the mandatory pre-flight COVID test turned out positive a day to the trip.

"I want to thank the almighty God for his mercy and grace. I did not have any symptoms at all. Five days after I was diagnosed, I was still positive. I kept on using my medication and the steaming therapy," he said.

"When I went on Friday to run another test, the report said 'not detected but presumptive positive'. I was a bit down but I did not allow it to dampen my spirit. Today (Sunday), I have been certified negative. I am very grateful to God.

"I have been a very careful person. I still don't know how I caught the infection. I was always wearing my face mask and using hand sanitizers. I probably caught it on the flight to Dubai or during my medicals. Whatever the case was, I thank God."

He said the government needs to be tougher on the enforcement of safety protocols and called on Nigerians to stop taking the disease lightly.

"I see videos of people attending parties and breaking all the rules. Things need to change. This pandemic is getting out of hand. Except Nigerians co-operate with the government, things will keep getting worse."

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), a total of 99,063 cases have been confirmed across the country as of Saturday night, out of which 1,350 deaths and 79,417 recoveries have been recorded.

Adoke, who is currently being tried on allegations of money laundering by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at a Federal High Court in Abuja, was last month granted permission to travel for his medicals.

Justice Inyang Ekwo ordered the release of his international passport so he could travel and return before the trial resumes.

The trial was due to resume today, January 11.