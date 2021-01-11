Nigeria: Christian Chukwu Rains Curses On Those Wishing Him Dead

The Guardian
Former Nigeria Captain, Chairman Christian Chukwu
11 January 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Christopher Isiguzo and Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Former Green Eagles Captain and coach, Christian Chukwu, has dispelled speculations in a section of online media that he passed on at the weekend.

Chukwu who only celebrated his 70th birthday on Monday, January 4th, was rumoured to have died on Saturday, January 9th

Speaking with THISDAY at his Enugu home in company with family members and friends, the Nigerian football icon said he was surprised at such news coming up barely days after his 70th birthday.

'Chairman Chukwu' as he was fondly called from his active football playing days with Enugu Rangers and the national team heaped curses on those wishing him dead.

"As you can see, I am chatting in my house with my friends. I did not even go to the hospital because of any sickness.

"Whoever wished me dead will die before me and we shall attend their burials. I wonder why anybody will wish me dead," observed the ex international.

Chukwu was full of praises to God for saving him from the ailment that took him to Europe for treatment sponsored by billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola with additional support from both the Enugu State Government and President of the NFF, Amaju Pinnick.

He admitted to receiving series of calls from his friends and well wishers all over the world who want to find out whether or not the news was true.

" I don't know where the story emanated from. Nobody has come to speak with me or any member of my family. I only heard people saying that I was dead," stressed the former national coach of Kenya and Lebanon.

He described the story as false, noting that it is unprofessional for anyone to come up with such a dastardly report without any form of investigation.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Africans 'Astonished' at U.S. Chaos Over Trump
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Nigeria's Business Mogul Aliko Dangote Still Africa's Wealthiest

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.